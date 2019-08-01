Mark Morsley has rewarded a trio of academy players with inclusion in his AFC Sudbury first-team squad, and says they have all put themselves in contention for a starting place in August 17’s league opener at Coggeshall.

The Yellows boss has internally announced a 19-man squad for the 2019/20 campaign full of young talent.

After his impressive performances last season, striker Freddie King, who is just starting out in his second year in the club’s academy, had already been told he was being promoted to the first team alongside fellow 17-year-olds Liam Bennett and Baris Altintop.

AFC Sudbury A Primary Cup final - Freddie King outmuscles a Old Newton United Reserves player Picture Clive: Pearson (14502291)

But a further three of their academy team-mates, in Harry Critchley, Sam Girling and Lewis O’Malley, have now also stepped up from the Thurlow Nunn League and Essex & Suffolk Border League development sides.

“They have forced their way into the first-team squad,” said Morsley, who has trialled them in pre-season after being impressed with their displays on the way to lifting the Suffolk Primary Cup at Ipswich Town and the Albion Las Vegas Memorial Day Cup on the academy USA tour.

“If you asked me a few weeks back if I had known my starting 11 for the Coggeshall game, I would have said yes.

AFC Sudbury v Ipswich Town U23 - Lewis O'Malley.Pic - Richard Marsham. (14084979)

“But if you asked me today I would say ‘probably’ as there are now three shirts up for grabs.

“Those lads have given me a headache, but I am a manager who is very lucky to be in this position. It is a credit to Lawsy (Danny Laws), (Dave) Cannon and the academy.”

Left wing-back Critchley’s performances have meant Morsley has not had to recruit to replace Ross Crane, with his move to rivals Bury Town still to be rubber-stamped.

“Harry Critchley is one of the brightest prospects I have seen in a long while,” he said.

AFC Sudbury v Ipswich Town U23 - Sam Girling.Pic - Richard Marsham. (14084977)

“Two weeks ago I was scratching my head saying why did Ross Crane leave? But since then I have a player who has put his hand up and said to me he wants that number three shirt, which is great.”

O’Malley, predominantly a defensive midfielder, captained Craig Power’s promotion and cup-winning AFC Sudbury A team last season while Girling plays central midfield.

Morsley was highly impressed with his side’s first-half display in Saturday’s latest home pre-season friendly, against a Cray Wanderers side he believes are capable of winning the BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division title. AFC trailed 2-1 at the break, having led through Critchley’s early effort before eventually losing 5-1.

AFC Sudbury 2019/20 Season.Mark Morsley Pic - Richard Marsham. (13477002)

Tuesday’s game at lower-league Harwich & Parkeston was cancelled with Morsley returning to his former club tomorrow night as Sudbury take on higher-league Needham Market (7.30pm).

Their final warm-up match takes place on Tuesday and will be a special occasion as League Two Colchester United visit (7.45pm) in a match to kick off AFC’s 20th anniversary celebrations. A host of former Sudbury players have been invited to be guests of honour.

Meanwhile, Morsley has welcomed the introduction of a group stage for the Isthmian League’s Velocity Trophy, in a parallel of his proposal for this year’s Suffolk Premier Cup, which was recently rejected.

“For me personally it is a great addition and a great opportunity for me to play my scholars in a good competitive league basis,” he said, with Sudbury having been placed in Group One (of 10) along with local rivals Bury Town and divisional rivals Coggeshall Town, Felixstowe & Walton United, Heybridge Swifts and Maldon & Tiptree.

Teams will play each side in their group once, either home or away, with one team progressing from each. Step 3 (Premier Division) sides will then enter at the knockout stage, which will include the 10 group winners.

There will no longer be any extra time in the event of a drawn match – each club will pick up one point and progress straight to a penalty shootout, with the winners of that then picking up a second point.

Clubs will also be able to name five substitutes and use them all.

AFC Sudbury are due to face Heybridge Swifts at home in their opening Velocity Trophy group stage fixture, commencing on the week of September 2.

The rest of the group fixtures are yet to be finalised.

Morsley added: “It is not going to have the same impact as the Suffolk Premier Cup changing as it does not benefit the clubs particularly financially, as people tend to not be too interested in watching these ones, unless it is a local derby.

“But it does provide a good competitive environment to develop young players. And that is how I believe all the clubs involved should be looking to use it.”

