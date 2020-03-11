AFC Sudbury Academy’s second-year scholars side stand just 90 minutes from reaching the AoC Sport England Colleges FA Men’s Knockout Trophy showpiece for the second time in two attempts after beating visiting Torquay Academy 4-2 this afternoon.

Danny Laws’ side had beaten the Devon-based side in last year’s semi-final, and saw them off again in the quarter-finals this year at The MEL Group Stadium.

Jake Horlock’s opener was levelled up by the break as the sides went in at 1-1. But two goals followed in the second period from Liam Bennett and one from Rauf Kabangu, with only one in reply, giving a 4-2 victory.

The side will be looking to go one better than last year, with Sudbury losing 5-0 to Boreham Wood at Walsall FC in the final.

Strong Reserves record win at Diss

* Meanwhile, In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, a strong AFC Sudbury Reserves side - with the first team having seen their wekeend fixture at Witham Town fall victim to a waterlogged pitch - won 2-0 at Diss Town on Tuesday evening.

Former AFC Sudbury assistant manager Steve Eastaugh’s side were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when ex-Cornard United player Ashley Rankin was sent off.

The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 76th minute when theexperienced head of Adam Bailey-Dennis turned in a low cross.

Diss went on to hit the post before Baris Altintop made the points safe with a second goal in stoppage time.

It leaves AFC, who drew 0-0 at home to Great Yarmouth Town on Saturday, in 13th ahead of Saturday’s trip to Norwich CBS (3pm).

