Bury St Edmunds side Bedricks Worth will face AFC Sudbury A in the last four of the Suffolk Primary Cup in a Friday night match at Walsham-le-Willows FC.

Newcomers to the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL) this season after switching from the St Edmundsbury Football League, Bedricks Worth are top of Division Three with 13 wins from 14 games.

AFC Sudbury A, made up of first-year scholars including striker Freddie King, who memorably scored twice from the bench for the first team to win the recent Suffolk derby with Felixstowe & Walton United, currently sit fifth in Division Two of the Essex & Suffolk Border League.

Football action from Diss Town v AFC Sudbury Reserves - Kieron Hagan (D) and Ethan Mills (S) ..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (7389669)

The side sealed their progress with a 4-0 win at Corton side F.C. Whitehorse on February 16 and followed that up with an emphatic 11-1 home league win over third-placed Tollesbury before the first team game on Saturday. The goalscorers were: Ethan Mayhew (3), Jake Horlock (3), Ellis Girling, Sam Girling, Rauf Kabangu (2) and Harry Critchley.

The other semi-final sees Thurston, seventh in Division Three of the SIL, up against Old Newton United Reserves, who are seventh in League A in the SIL at Debenham Leisure Centre. Both ties will be played on Friday, March 15 (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, if AFC Sudbury Ladies are to reach the final of the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup for a second successive season they will have to knock out holders Ipswich Town.

Katie Burrow’s side came out worst off in the semi-final draw on BBC Radio Suffolk, ending up with the higher-league side who beat them 5-1 in last year’s final at Colchester United FC.

This year’s final will be at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road in May with AFC’s last four tie at Brantham Leisure Centre on Sunday, March 17 (2.30pm). The two lowest ranked sides left in the competition, Needham Market and Haverhill Rovers, will face off at Long Melford FC on the same day.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury Ladies v ACLE in the SSE Omens FA Cup..Pictured: ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4337600)

After a six-week from Eastern Region Women’s Premier Division action, AFC - who have now sunk to the foot of the table - face a crucial bottom two clash at Haringey Borough on Sunday (2pm). Both sides are on four points while the team above in 10th, AFC Dunstable Ladies, are only one point better off. At least one team will be relegated.

Sudbury go into the match in desperate need of a win, but having lost their last 16 matches in the league.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury Ladies v ACLE in the SSE Omens FA Cup..Pictured: Manager Katie Burrows ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4337602)

* AFC Sudbury Reserves (9th) lost 1-0 at Diss Town (13th) in the Thurlow Nunn League First Divsion North on Saturday. They host Debenham LC (11th) on Saturday (3pm).