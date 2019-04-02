Mark Morsley admits there has been further interest for his talented young AFC Sudbury defender Tyler French, but has hinted that his trial clubs Barnsley and Charlton Athletic are at the front of the queue to sign him.

The 20-year-old, who has already racked up more than 100 first-team appearances in the Isthmian (Bostik) League’s two divisions, has been continuing to train with Sky Bet League One top six side Charlton in what has become an elongated trial, following being transfer listed.

Having played against a French academy side, he was due to play the second of two matches for their under-23s development side last Monday, at home to Hull City.

But after picking up a knock it was decided not to risk him in the game and instead it was discussed about him staying on for another week to play in the U23s fixture at home to Millwall at The Valley today (April 2, 1pm).

Morsley is waiting to see if the Addicks or League One promotion rivals Barnsley, who he also played two games for earlier this month, table offers for their transfer-listed star.

The Sudbury boss said: “There has been one or two possibilities of another club coming in for another trial but how far do you go?”

The Barnsley trial saw French play against East Anglian sides Colchester United and Ipswich Town, the latter whom he has had two trials with previously.

