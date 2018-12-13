After disappointing back-to-back defeats, both facets of AFC Sudbury’s game were in perfect working order away at Soham Town Rangers on Saturday.

The Yellows made the trip over the Cambridgeshire border following losses to Grays Athletic and Witham Town, the latter winning for the first time since August 18.

Manager Mark Morsley has since conceded he got things wrong tactically at Witham, responding to the condition of the Spa Road pitch by adopting an unfamiliar direct style of play.

FOOTBALL: Soham v AFC Sudbury Liam Bennett adds a second for SFC Picture Mark Westley. (5872641)

However, it was back to a more counter-attacking approach at Julius Martin Lane and as soon as Paul Hayes fired AFC into a 15th-minute lead, only one side looked like they were going to collect the three Bostik League North Division points.

Young full-back Liam Bennett made it 2-0 with his first senior goal just four minutes later and that is how the scoreline remained, as goalkeeper Paul Walker and his defence answered all of the questions Soham posed of them during a professional second-half display.

“I was really pleased with the overall 90 minutes,” said Morsley.

“Some of the football we played during the first half on a difficult pitch was impressive.

“We have dropped points this season when sides have come to bully us and get in our face, making it tough.

“I saw Robbie (Mason, Soham manager) had spoken about how they wanted to press us, and clearly their plan was to try to disrupt us.

“It was great to see in the second half that the other side of our game was good.

“We defended well, put our bodies on the line, our goalkeeper claimed everything and when he needed to make a couple of saves he did it.

“Last week at Witham I made a mistake. Because the pitch was so poor I wanted us to be more direct and that is not what we are. I said to the boys before the game we will never do that again.

“You cannot spend a year-and-a-half like we have, with the first team and the academy, building an identity and the way we play, only then to think the pitch is a bit bobbly so we will go long – that is wrong and a mistake on my behalf.

“The big thing today – and what we did not do against Grays and Witham – is that we passed the ball from the back through the gaps in midfield.

“That is not anything against the defenders, it is about the midfielders coming to get the ball or the full-backs coming into midfield and demanding it.

“We did that really well today and it meant Soham had to do a lot of running, which is difficult on a heavy pitch. We made the ball do most of our work.

“It is a really good day for us after two disappointing defeats. We all got it wrong, particularly in the Witham game, but today we got it right.”

FOOTBALL: Soham v AFC Sudbury Picture Mark Westley. (5876825)

To Soham’s credit, they followed their manager’s instructions during the opening exchanges, hunting in packs in a bid to disrupt Sudbury’s passing rhythm.

But a moment of magic from Hayes with 15 minutes on the clock not only broke the deadlock, it also seemed to knock the stuffing out of the Soham challenge.

The centre-forward made a career in the professional game scoring goals for the likes of Scunthorpe United, Barnsley and Preston North End, but he will have struck few better than this one.

He latched on to a long ball down the right channel and then, with most inside the ground anticipating a cross, he arrowed a half volley beyond a helpless Josh Pope in the Soham goal and in off the far post.

At the other end of the spectrum, Bennett is just starting out on his football journey, but the first-year scholar capped a fine display with the second goal soon after.

From wide on the right he started the move that also involved Hayes and Callum Harrison before Bennett calmly side-footed into the bottom corner.

The majority of what remained of the first half was played in the Soham half as Sudbury set about trying to put the outcome beyond any doubt.

Reece Harris was denied by Pope after being put in the clear, before Soham’s number one showed good reactions to turn away Holland’s goalbound header from Darryl Coakley’s left-wing cross, which had been proceeded by a neat passage of play involving a number of players.

Substitute Ally Conway and Jon Kaye both called Walker into action with low shots in the second half, though the Sudbury goalkeeper would have been disappointed if either effort had got the better of him.

FOOTBALL: Soham v AFC Sudbury More good defending by AFC Picture Mark Westley. (5876832)

Meanwhile, up the other end, Morsley’s side created a number of decent openings to score a third, only for the final pass or shot to let them down.

Mekhi McKenzie – on for Harris – was particularly guilty five minutes from time when he raced through one-on-one with Pope, but took too long over his shot and allowed a retreating Lee Chaffey to make a tackle.

Ultimately it mattered little to the outcome as AFC repelled a late Soham push, while the hosts ended the game with 10 men after Erkan Okay – once of AFC – kicked out at Tom Dettmar.

AFC: Walker, Bennett, Coakley, Holland, French, Altintop, Hunter, Dettmar, Hayes, Harrison, Harris (McKenzie 81)

Free Press Men of the Match - Paul Hayes and Liam Bennett: Too hard to split the scorers, so they can share it! Attendance: 144