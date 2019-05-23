AFC Sudbury celebrated stand-out performers on and off the pitch at their second Sporting Dinner, headlined by ex-England international Stuart Pearce.

Presentations ahead of their star guest’s talk included academy graduate Tom Dettmar pick up the first team’s Manager’s Player of The Season while goalkeeper Paul Walker added the Players’ Player of The Season to the supporters’ award he had already received ahead of the derby with Bury Town.

Photographer Clive Pearson was named Club Person of The Year while outgoing chairman and president Phil Turner received a special supporters’ club merit award.

It was also revealed the terrace in front of the main clubhouse will be named “Heads up Yellows Terrace” in honour of Turner.

The Emma Holloway Shield was awarded to Emma Squirrel.

Katie Burrows’ final act as manager of AFC Sudbury Ladies proved to be giving out her Manager’s Player of The Season award to Amanda Short.

Katie Burrows presenting ladies managers player of the season to Amanda Short Picture: Clive Pearson (10989016)

It was later revealedshe will be stepping aside to take up a supporting role to Adrian Goodwin as girls and women’s football ambassador while Luke Mallet will take over as manager, supported by current academy goalkeeping coach and football in the community oﬃcer Louis Hrebeniak.

* Long Melford held their presentation evening on Saturday with full-back Kieran Michaels, who joined on loan from Colchester United Under-18s in November, picking up the Supporters’ Player of The Season. Will Wingfield took the Players’ Player, Jacob Brown the Manager’s Player and goalkeeper Michael Bett the Young Player.

Coach Mick Garbi got the Clubman.