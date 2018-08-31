It may have been two points dropped in Monday’s rip-roaring 3-3 bank holiday derby at Mildenhall Town, but AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley was not left feeling despondent saying there were ‘far more pluses than minuses’.

There was no doubt his side were by far the better team on the day with some scintillating football cutting the hosts open time and time again.

But AFC fans who made the relatively short trip for the Bostik League North Division’s first bank holiday game of the season will be worried at the sheer amount of chances that went unconverted, something which has been a common thread across their opening games.

Morsley is not in that camp though, and asked whether he felt they would start providing more regular finishes to avoid costing themselves more points, he said: “Yes, of course we will. It is very early on.

“We have obviously brought Paul Hayes in who has had a niggle with a calf injury which is why he didn’t start today, but you saw in the second half when he came in he brings something different. He has a little bit of guile and he holds the ball up.”

The striker with more than 500 Football League appearances to his name, did not appear until the 75th minute, by which time the game was on a knife-edge at 2-2, despite AFC’s plethora of chances, some gilt-edged.

After laying on a few eye-catching passes, it looked as though the former Scunthorpe United stalwart had played a pivotal role in earning his side three points with three minutes of regular time to go. Some good hold-up play on the edge of the penalty area preceded a neat lay-off to Harrison who hit a screaming low effort which arrowed into the bottom corner for his second of the game, having replied to John Sands’ opening low strike inside 40 seconds with a silky run and finish seven minutes before the break.

But aerial balls into the box were the visitors’ Achilles’ heel on the day and just like he did to level at 2-2 just past the hour mark, following Joe Asensi putting Ben Hunter’s cross past his own goalkeeper with 57 on the clock, the towering presence of Tom Debenham again saw them come unstuck. The former Bury Town defender, converted to a striker during last season, headed a David Cooper deep cross in the 90th minute goalwards with Paul Walker unable to stop it. Sands claimed he got the final touch after throwing himself at it among a crowded box, but it was later claimed the assistant referee had been caught saying he would have flagged for offside if he thought the striker had touched it.

The final goal of a crazy action-packed derby, which had seen Darryl Coakley hit the crossbar in the first half for AFC, left the hosts, who had been knocked out of the FA Cup 2-0 at Sudbury only 48 hours earlier, wildly celebrating while the visitors were left with a bitter pill to swallow for their profligacy.

But Morsley said ‘pride’ was the over-riding emotion he felt at the final whistle, and believe the signs are very encouraging for his target of promotion this season.

“I feel proud of my team and the sort of football we are playing this year,” he said.

“I thought we were brilliant today, absolutely brilliant. How we haven’t won that game (with) six, seven or eight, God knows.

“Our style of play, the movement off the ball, the possession, just everything about our style of play is good to watch.

“But it is still a work in progress and there are still areas of our game we need to look at. And maybe the twogoals we conceded in the second half were a bit scruffy. They came from not dealing with set pieces. From that point-of-view we need to look at ourselves.

“At the end of the day Dean’s (Greygoose, Mildenhall manager) team have kept in the game by busting their arse and getting a bit of luck, and fair play to them.”

Former AFC goalkeeper Greygoose himself ended by saying he felt Sudbury were ‘the best side we have played this season’ and believes they are top-two material.

Morsley responded: “It is kind of him to say that.

“Deano is someone who knows what he is talking about as he has been around the block.

“We know we need to deal with set pieces better but listen, it is a lot harder to get your team to work that hard and play that style of football than it is to deal with a couple of set pieces.

“There are far more pluses than minuses and I am not at all down about the result.”

The boss said he is now looking forward to gauging how far his predominantly young side have come when experienced front-runners in the division, Bowers & Pitsea, visit on Saturday (3pm).

“It is a test for us as they are one of the favoured sides,” he said.

“There are a lot of people looking at who has spent the big money this year and obviously Heybridge were favourites and quite rightly.

“There have been some interesting results so far though and no-one needs to panic as there are still 40 games to go.

“We have only played three league games so far – and we are sitting just outside the play-offs (7th) which is fine.

“ I am happy with that for a couple of months and we just need to keep playing like we are and get some momentum as the season goes on.”

*AFC Sudbury: Walker 7, Altintop 8, Coakley 8, Holland 7, French 7, Whight (c) 7, Blackwell 8, Hunter 7, Kelly 7 (Munday 79’ 6) , Harrison 9, Grimwood 6 (Hayes 75’ 7). Unused subs: McKenzie, Mills, Skubich. Attendance: 267

Free Press Man of the Match: Callum Harrison. Ran the show in midfield and provided two finishes that could grace any level.

