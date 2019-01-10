Mark Morsley did not have much to complain about following his Bostik League North side’s 2-0 defeat at home to Aveley on Saturday.

He admitted AFC Sudbury were undone by a ‘far better’ team on the day, as their five-match unbeaten run came to an end by the team a place above them in the league.

And he knows the squad’s fixtures do not get easier, with the side away to league leaders Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday (3pm).

The Step 4 boss said: “We were beaten by a far better team. We haven’t been as incisive as we have in previous games.

“But, collectively, we weren’t very good today – I’m not particularly heartbroken about it as that’s the way it is, but of course I am disappointed.

“I thought they got their tactics spot on, they knew what we were going to do and how we were going to play, they were solid and let us make the mistakes.

“I think James (Webster – Aveley manager) would have taken a nil-nil draw at the start of the game but, as it went on, it became clear they had the players and the experience to undo us.

“(The result) was about right really.

“Bowers & Pitsea away next week so it really doesn’t get easier for us.

“We’ll go to them with our tactics of how we want to play and try to find a way and we’ll see what happens.

“They, like Aveley, are a team full of experienced non-league players but, what will happen is, there will be a game where it clicks for us and the boys will then say ‘do you know what, that’s how we do it against them, that’s how we beat these teams’.

“I’ve been fortunate at other clubs to have access to the funds to bring in players but at Sudbury there is a different ethos with the Academy, and this is why it’s so exciting because, as disappointing as it is (following the Aveley loss), some of the performances in the last month have been exceptionally good.”

The visitors almost got off to the perfect start on Saturday, and it only got better for Aveley who dominated the encounter.

On 29 minutes, Aveley were awarded a penalty after Darryl Coakley’s challenge on Thomas Richardson.

Alexander Akrofi’s low drive was saved by Paul Walker, leaping to his right.

But the first goal still came for the visitors in the 34th minute, a mistake at the back leading to Richardson scoring for a 1-0 half-time lead.

Aveley then doubled their advantage on 54 minutes, Andrew Freeman firing past Walker after a fine run.

There were chances for Sudbury throughout, but they were always chasing their opposition who looked well organised and sharp in attack.

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Bennett, Coakley (Grimwood 66’), Altintop, French, Whight, Hunter, Dettmar, Hayes (McKenzie 66’), Harrison (Monk 66’), Harris. Attendance: 255

Free Press Man of the Match: Joe Whight – was one of the few yellow-shirted players to handle the physicality of Aveley.

