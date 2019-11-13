‘It has to be the best’ – that was AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley’s response when asked where Saturday’s 4-1 win at Worthing ranked since he returned to the club in October 2017.

The rain started to fall at around lunchtime on the east Sussex coast and it refused to let up throughout the course of the afternoon, yet there was nothing damp about Morsley’s men, who out-fought, out-thought and out-played their higher-league opponents.

Goals from Reece Harris and Baris Altintop sent them deservedly into the break in the ascendancy, with Callum Harrison extending that lead shortly after the restart.

Baris Altintop and team-mates celebrate AFC Sudbury's second goal at Worthing. Picture: Clive Pearson (21481832)

The home side pulled a goal back in the closing stages with a rare attempt, but fittingly it was Sudbury and the tenacious Liam Bennett who had the final say on proceedings in stoppage time.

“It has to be the best (win). When we played Bognor over two games that was important after we got them back to King’s Marsh and beat them, but today we have come to a Step 3 club who are an exceptional football club,” said Morsley.

“They have a lot of players who are clearly going to go places in their career, but we have come into their backyard in the FA Trophy – and it is not just about winning 4-1 – it is how we won 4-1. It really bodes well for the future.

Liam Bennett celebrates scoring AFC Sudbury's fourth goal against Worthing. Picture: Clive Pearson (21481101)

“We knew a little bit about Worthing and we set one or two traps. We got a forward between their centre-halves to force them down either channel and then when they got there we got the squeeze on.

“That was the plan and that has not got anything to do with me – (coaches) Danny (Laws) and Dave (Cannon) deserve a lot of the credit.

“That is a football team. It is about everything, having good players and good staff.”

The hosting Mackerel Men had plenty of the possession during the early exchanges, but much of it was played in front of a four-man AFC defence well marshalled by Joe Grimwood and Altintop, flanked by skipper Joe Whight and Bennett.

In contrast, there was more punch and zip about Sudbury’s attacking play and it was they who created the tie’s first chance of note in the eighth minute.

Picking up possession in the centre of the pitch, Harris drove forward and then threaded a pass out wide to the left for Billy Holland.

His first-time cross tempted Worthing’s England Under-19 international Carl Rushworth off his line, but he was beaten to the ball by a leaping Sean Marks, only for his header to drift just over of an empty net.

The away side did not have to wait too long to get themselves in front, though, when in the 19th minute a ricochet dropped kindly for Harris, who strode forward confidently before showing good composure to slot his low shot inside the far post.

And within four minutes the AFC lead had been doubled. Harrison swung over a corner from the left wing towards the back post, where Altintop rose highest to nod in from six yards out.

Not content with a two-goal advantage, Sudbury set about scoring a third before the break and they went very close on a couple of occasions through Holland and Marks.

The former saw his rising 25-yard effort turned behind by a diving Rushworth while the latter’s poked shot was thwarted by the goalkeeper from point-blank range.

However, within three minutes of the restart a moment to forget for Rushworth provided Sudbury with the third goal they had been striving for.

A sweeping AFC move saw Marks – on the turn – play Harrison into the clear. The playmaker will have been disappointed with the power he managed to generate in his left-footed shot, but the ball still managed to squirm under the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee and trickle over the line.

After that it was all about game management for AFC, who would have passed that test with flying colours were it not for Worthing skipper Joel Colbran’s 78th-minute volley from a corner.

That reduced the arrears, but rather than inspire any sort of comeback, instead it was Sudbury that struck again in the dying embers.

Bennett – moved into a more advanced position following the second-half introduction of Lewis O’Malley – showed a good combination of speed and strength before cutting inside and firing left-footed inside Rushworth’s near post.

It rounded off a perfect afternoon for those supporters that had made the near 250-mile round trip, and those same fans will be on the road again when Sudbury feature in the third round qualifying for the seventh time in the club’s history on November 23 against the winner of last night’s tie between Blackfield & Langley and two-time Trophy winners Kingstonian.

The Worthing win was a third in a row for AFC – a run that has coincided with Laws and Cannon becoming part of the first-team coaching staff.

The decision to part company with former coaches Lee Norfolk, Paul Skingley and Darren Gould last month was a major talking point, but Morsley believes the academy duo’s immediate impact has vindicated it.

“You have got two thirds of the first-team squad come through the academy, so they know what to expect and the high level of expectation that Danny and Dave demand,” said Morsely.

“They are very driven and vocally aggressive, but not in a negative way – they just want the best out of the players.

“Even the players that have not come through our academy, they have really bought in to what they are doing and they are improving because of it.

“That is not meant as a criticism for anything that has happened in the past, it is just different and it is a difference we made.

“We still look to play good football when we are in possession, but now it is happening 30 yards further forward.

“We are still a good footballing team but we are making good decisions at the right time – that is what the two lads have brought to the set-up. It is all about knowing when to make them good decisions.”

AFC: Walker, Bennett, Whight, Hammett, Grimwood, Altintop, Harris (O’Malley 65), Holland, Marks (Dettmar 71), Harrison (King 82), Maycock

Attendance: 521

Free Press Man of the Match – Billy Holland: So many contenders for this award but the midfielder stood out. He pressed well and rarely wasted possession. Also unlucky not to score with an effort from distance.