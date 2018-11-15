From the outside, AFC Sudbury getting knocked out of the last cup competition they were left in, at the hands of a lower-league side who led 3-0 at half-time, was an utter embarrassment.

But from manager Mark Morsley’s perspective it was a very positive performance which he believes will bode well for putting together a winning league run which is now required to start backing up his promotion challenge talk.

The 3-1 defeat saw a Jamie Baker deflected effort added to by two goals inside two minutes at the end of the half from Josh Mayhew, despite strong appeals for offside, and then Ollie Canfer, before Callum Harrison’s 49th-minute strike, which was not added to despite a penalty for the visitors.

Stowmarket 3 AFC Sudbury 1 - Mekhi McKenzie was wide of the mark with this shot Picture: Amy Gilson www.amygilson.co.uk (5416116)

Morsley felt the sub-standard officiating cost them two goals, but asked if he could draw positives from the night, he said: “Bags of positives.

“The fact we have come on a reasonably good but quite heavy grass pitch and we have still maintained our possession; passing the ball and playing attractive football. There was some good performances. Walks (Paul Walker) in goal made two good saves. Tyler was good again. There was no-one who didn’t play well. Paul Hayes had a very good game as well.

“I felt Liam Bennett totally deserved to start again and I thought the lad was excellent. We have only took him off as we have gone to a back four and then obviously we wanted to push Ollie Gravett up as he has that real lightning pace.”

Morsley felt his side were let down by the referee’s assistants.

He added: “We have conceded three goals: one is a deflection when the ball is going out for a throw. And then two decisions that the linesman was so far behind play he has missed.

“And I have to ask the question: if this is the premier competition for Suffolk FA what are they doing having officials that are clearly not up to the standard? It is a shame because, in my opinion, we have played Stowmarket off the park first half and gone in 3-0 down. We can’t believe it. So it was an uphill challenge.

Stowmarket 3 AFC Sudbury 1 - Paul Hayes is crowded out Picture: Amy Gilson www.amygilson.co.uk (5416113)

“I think if we played that game again tomorrow night in exactly the same way we win it.”

Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal responded by saying: “The Suffolk FA Premier Cup is indeed the competition for the highest ranked clubs in the county.

“To reflect this, the team of officials for all Premier Cup ties consists of a referee who is at least Level 3 qualified, assistant referees who are at least Level 5, plus for this season we have introduced a fourth official for every round. The officials appointed to the AFC Sudbury versus Stowmarket Town FC second round fixture were all of the required minimum qualification level.

“We will of course take formal reports of under-performance seriously.”

Morsley’s intention to book a quarter-final spot in the competition which usually culminates in a Portman Road showpiece at Ipswich Town FC, was signalled by only making two changes to the side who drew 0-0 at home with Basildon United on Saturday. In came Tom Dettmar and Paul Hayes for Ben Hunter and Phil Kelly (dead leg).

The players and supporters at AFC Sudbury observe a minute's silence ahead of their match with Basildon United on Saturday (5394307)

Stowmarket, who had won four of their last six games in comparison to AFC’s single win in that period, gave as good as they got in the opening exchanges and went close to bundling in a corner at the far post.

AFC’s Tom Dettmar saw an effort defelcted wide before Mekhi McKenzie twice failed to hit the target from inside the box.

It was to prove costly as a slice of good fortune up the other end saw Baker’s shot, following a header not getting the ball clear, take a heavy deflection off Tyler French to wrong-foot goalkeeper Walker in the 17th minute.

After Walker comfortably saved from Mayhew, Morsley felt Stow should have had a penalty after the same attacker tangled with Joe Whight as he tried to get to a throughball.

A Whight free-kick was not far wide before he went on to find former AFC keeper Callum Robinson’s hands, as did Harrison from range.

But two quickfire goals soon drastically changed the complexion of the game.

First, Mayhew broke clear with calls for offside not heeded and produced a great chip over the on-rushing Walker.

In added time in got worse as Walker blocked Mayhew’s effort but Canfer was on hand to steer in the rebound.

The AFC ‘keeper saved a header after his defence failed to clear a corner at the start of the second half.

But the goal the match needed arrived in the 49th minute with the ball being played back to the edge of the box for Harrison, who did well to keep his effort low and angled inside the far post, leaving Robinson rooted.

Thereafter AFC continued to keep hold of the ball well but failed to draw Robinson into a save, until, after having switched from three at the back to four, substitute Tom Maycock was adjudged to have been fouled by Ryan Clark as he ran into the area.

Harrison’s 77th-minute penalty was not the best and Robinson dived to his left to push it away before sub Ollie Gravett was unable to steer the rebound back on target.

Sandwiched between that, Stow could have had a fourth, were it not for two smart diving saves from Walker, the second turning Mayhew’s effort on to the post.

AFC (13th) return to Bostik League North Division action on Saturday with a trip to Canvey Island (9th) followed by Brentwood Town’s visit on Tuesday (16th).

“We are not in a bad place,” said Morsley, who revealed Joe Grimwood is out long-term with glandular fever, while McKenzie (groin) is doubtful for the weekend.

“We need to get on a run and get some points on the board.”

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Bennett (Gravett 65’), Coakley, French, Altintop, Whight (c), Holland, Dettmar, McKenzie (Maycock 53’), Hayes, Harrison. Unused sub: Phil Kelly (inj).

Attendance: 266

Free Press Man of The Match: Paul Walker. Made some eye-catching saves.

AFC Gold week 28: £100 (296) T Hale, Queensway, Gt Cornard; £10 (219) C Tatum, Holmewood Drive, Giltbrook, Nott’m; £10 (141) K Earthroll, Baldry Close, Ipswich.