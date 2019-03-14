Mark Morsley was enthused with how his AFC Sudbury side bounced back to beat Canvey Island 3-0 at the weekend, writes Alex Moss.

Reece Harris celebrates one of his two goals for AFC Sudbury at the weekend Picture: Richard Marsham

A brace from Reece Harris, sandwiched between a strike by Liam Bennett, wrapped up all the points for the Yellows on Saturday.

It was a result which helped propel Morsley’s men above local rivals Bury Town and up into sixth in the Bostik League North Division table.

And the Sudbury boss said it was the perfect response after seeing his side lose 5-1 at home to promotion-chasing Maldon & Tiptree only four days earlier.

“I was really pleased with the way that we reacted,” Morsley said.

“For me, to finish anywhere higher than where we did last season (12th) shows progress.

“I’ve been saying it for the last few weeks now that we haven’t been good enough to be in the play-offs, and I’ve been proven right.

“We’ve not been consistent enough, but this season there have been plenty of plus points.

“Our third goal on Saturday, I think I’ve watched it back again about 30 times now! It was just exactly how I want us to play football.

“It’s those little successes which keep you going.”

Sudbury took the lead on Saturday after just 10 minutes, as Ross Crane burst into the left side of the box and sent in a low cross which was converted by Harris at the back post.

Six minutes before the break, a cross-field ball from Ben Hammett found Bennett on the right wing.

The AFC full back drove into the Canvey penalty area and fired a low effort into the far corner to double the home side’s lead.

The scoring was complete on 57 minutes and in some style. A quick passing move culminated with Harris playing a one-two with Ben Hunter and then racing through to notch his second of the afternoon.

Sudbury visit Grays Athletic (11th), who groundshare with Aveley, on Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere, AFC Sudbury Reserves’ losing run in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North stretched to four games, following a 6-3 reverse at Norwich CBS.

Luis Berkane, Joshua Hughes and Nathan Read all got on the scoresheet for AFC (9th), who entertain eighth-placed Downham Town this Saturday (3pm).