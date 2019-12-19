Neil Dachtler believes the home crowd certainly have a role to play at Whittome Field on Saturday as Ben Scully returns to Sudbury with his high-flying Colchester side (3pm).

The last cross-border derby saw a narrow 8-5 victory for the Essex side, who now occupy second place in London 1 North at the halfway stage, compared to the Blues in mid-table.

Sudbury go into the game with plenty of belief though after a victory against fourth-placed Brentwood (44-18) on their own turf was followed by the weekend’s 25-7 success at second bottom Old Priorians.

Sudbury v Old Priorians - Shaun Smith runs down the wing to score, with head coach Ben Scully cheering in the backgroundPicture: Jen McElroy (24484295)

Head coach Dachtler, who stepped up to take over the reins after promotion-winning coach Scully defected to their rivals in May, said: “We know they are a decent outfit and Ben’s coaching is fantastic but we are up for the challenge, definitely.

“We know we can mix it with them and we have just got to keep our heads and it is going to be an interesting game.”

With 150 people booked in for the preceding Christmas luncheon, Dacthler is hoping for a crowd double that number, who can make themselves heard to spur their team on.

Sudbury Rugby Club play-off win at Hampstead - Ben Scully applauds. (2547657)

“We want to hear their voices singing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Scully is looking forward to returning to a club which will always hold special memories.

He said: “I spoke to everyone at the club and it was not a decision (leaving) that was made easily.

“They were brilliant to me in my three years there and I will be looking forward to having a beer with the boys afterwards.”

Colchester and visitors Sudbury contest a scrum in front of a strong crowd at Mill Road Playing FieldsPicture: Jen McElroy (16705153)

Colchester, who are looking more realistically at promotion via the play-offs, being 14 points behind league leaders North Walsham, lost for the only the third time this season on Saturday, 18-13 at Eton Manor.

Scully said: “It is going to be a really fantastic and exciting atmosphere.

“In the years I was there the last game before Christmas with a packed pre-match luncheon was always one everyone looked forward to and there would always be a lot of people on the sidelines watching.

“Any opportunity we had to play Colchester was always a big week leading up to it where everyone got really excited about it and maybe with me coming back that gives it added spice for getting one up on us.

“Realistically they will see this as their opportunity, with the first game being so close, to take a big scalp.

“From our point of view we will certainly not be taking this for granted.

“They are in a fantastic bit of form with Neil, Dick (Sumner) and Lee (Cooper) doing some great work over there.”

He added they were conscious of Sudbury’s threat out wide and would certainly ‘be bringing an element of physicality’ to nullify it.

Dachtler said he has a fully fit squad to choose from.

