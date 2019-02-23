AFC Sudbury Academy players are doing their bit to write their names into the club’s history books after winning their way through to the latter stages of national and county cup competitions.

AFC Sudbury Academy’s latest crop are looking to deliver more success

The quest to prove they are the best at their level in the country is well under way after a team led by Danny Laws and Dave Cannon booked a quarter-final spot in the AoC Sport National Knockout Trophy.

Freddie King (2), Liam Bennett, Ross Crane, Issac Skubich (pen), Joe Grimwood, Tommy Gardner and Nathan Read were all on target in an impressive 8-2 win at Codsall Football Academy in Staffordshire last Wednesday.

It is the first year the club have entered the competition, with their fifth game in it set to come at home to London Wembley Academy on a date to be confirmed in the week starting March 13.

Meanwhile, the AFC Sudbury A team are just one win from a Portman Road final at Ipswich Town in the Suffolk Primary Cup after a 4-0 quarter-final victory at Corton-based FC Whitehorse.

King, Jack Remwick, Ethan Mayhew and Joe Osbourn were the scorers for Craig Power’s side of first-year scholars (U17s).

The A team side host Tollesbury in the quarter-final of the Essex & Suffolk Border League’s Tommy Thompson Cup on Saturday (12pm).