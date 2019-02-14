Freddie King admits he could not have wished for a better start at AFC Sudbury as he works towards fulfilling his dream of a professional career.

The striker, who only turned 17 on January 23, announced himself in senior football with two fantastic goals during a scintillating 15-minute cameo to rescue three points in a 4-2 Suffolk derby win over visiting Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday.

The son of professional snooker player Mark King who, along with his mum and little sister, were at King’s Marsh on Saturday to celebrate with him, said: “I could not have asked for a better start.

Sudbury v Felixstowe & Walton - Freddie King celebrates his first goal..Pic - Richard Marsham. (7072802)

“I have just started at the academy and I already have a connection with the first team. It is unreal how it is.”

It was the Great Notely-based player’s first goals for the first-team on his third appearance, and ensured he has already hit the 30-goal milestone this season across the club’s various teams.

Of the 25-yard rocket which opened his first-team account, he said: “It was unbelievable, especially turning around with all your team-mates.

“All credit to my team-mates, they passed it through to me and trusted me to finish it off.

“The manager made a straight swap and said just do your best, you’ve only got 10 minutes.”

Of his equally impressive second goal, he said: “All credit to the skipper Joe (Whight). He passed it through to me and I muscled off one and then it went into the bottom left.”

Sudbury v Felixstowe & Walton - Freddie King scores his second goal to secure all three points for Sudbury..Pic - Richard Marsham. (7072765)

He said football has given him a new lease of life after not finding his school years the easiest.

“I went through school and it wasn’t my best years. It didn’t agree with me at all.

“I have loved football since I was young, so I have come through school and have noticed this (club) through good social media and every report is good about this club.

“I have come here to do my college work and obviously try and play football for a living.”

But with his peers at the academy having made it to within two games of a county cup final appearance at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road in the Suffolk Primary Cup, he will be with AFC Sudbury A at Corton-based FC Whithorse on Saturday (2pm), rather than at Barking with the first-team (3pm).

Manager Mark Morsley, who was delighted for him on Saturday, said the club will be continuing their duty of care with the young star.

“With youngsters you have to manage their appearances,” he said. “These boys train every day and they are coached every day and we just have to make sure we do it right.

“There is no question that Freddie will not play with his mates in that quarter-final for our A team, because they all deserve that.

Sudbury v Felixstowe & Walton - Sudbury players celebrate Freddie King's winning goal in front of the despairing Felixstowe keeper..Pic - Richard Marsham. (7072764)

“He is obviously a bit of a leader with them so it is good for the lad and good for the club.”

Meanwhile, King sees former professional Paul Hayes as the perfect tutor.

“He is a class role model,” he said. “He has taken care of me a lot, telling me what to do. I love coming on and he tells me feed off me, I’ll play you through. It is unreal.

“He is a great player.”