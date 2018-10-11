In a match played in relentless rain, Melford slipped to their heaviest home defeat since 2015, when Godmanchester Rovers won 7-0 at Stoneylands, in a 6-0 loss to Woodbridge Town on Saturday, writes Andy Cussans.

LET DOWN: Long Melford manager Jamie Bradbury

After back-to-back home wins in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division against high-flying Histon and Brantham Athletic, it is hard to explain how Melford can then lose so heavily in the next match.

A lot of credit has to go to Woodbridge, who were superior in every department and had a lot of pace and movement going forward.

In the second minute Melford conceded an own goal and from there things went from bad to worse; 4-0 down at half-time and two further goals in the second half completed the rout.

Melford goalkeeper Glen Morrison could not be faulted for any of the six goals and made some good saves. But overall defensively and from an attacking point of view Melford were a million miles below their best.

Former Ipswich Town and Trinidad & Tobago player Carlos Edwards scored a hat-trick for Woodbridge and Ryan Keeble and Matt Mackenzie were also on the scoresheet.

It was a disappointing day for Melford but bearing in mind it was only the club’s second home defeat in the league since February, it should be kept in perspective.

l Melford were due to be in action at home to higher-league Felixstowe & Walton United last night in the Suffolk Premier Cup, ahead of travelling to a resurgent Framlingham Town on Saturday (3pm).