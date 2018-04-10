Work to deliver Chilton Woods development could begin ‘within weeks’

The major Chilton Woods housing and commercial development in Sudbury could begin within weeks.

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet is set to meet next Tuesday to vote on whether to proceed with an upfront land approach to delivering the development – meaning the council would sell unserviced land to housebuilders and developers, either in lots or as a whole.

The development on land north of Waldingfield Road, which was given planning permission last year, includes plans for 1,150 new homes, 15 hectares of employment land, a new primary and pre-school, village centre, sports pitches, community woodland and improvements to roads and public transport.

The cabinet will also be asked to set aside up to £2.7 million for engaging professional services, to ensure the county achieves the best return possible.

Cllr Colin Noble, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: “A great deal of hard work has gone into getting this development off the ground.

“It has been on the cards for many years, so I am pleased we secured outline planning approval on the site and can get on with delivering homes and jobs, in line with Babergh District Council’s local plan.

“Throughout the planning process, we engaged with local communities and carefully considered all the comments, making changes wherever possible.

“If cabinet agrees to the recommended approach and the funding, I will be asking officers to start engaging the market, so homes can start being delivered in 2019/20.”