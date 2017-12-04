Woman suffers life-changing injuries after traffic collision in Halstead

A collision between two vehicles in Halstead at the weekend, which resulted in a woman being airlifted to hospital, has prompted a police appeal for witnesses to the crash.

Police were called out to reports of a white Fiat Panda colliding with a white Volkswagen Caddy van in Yeldham Road at about 12.15pm on Saturday, December 2.

A woman aged in her 50s, who was the driver of the Fiat, was transported via air ambulance to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge with life-changing injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a man, sustained no injuries.

The road was closed temporarily while the vehicles were recovered, and it re-opened that day.

Anybody who witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to call PC Rob Cleal at Stanway RPU on 101.