Woman suffers life-changing injuries after traffic collision in Halstead

A collision between two vehicles in Halstead at the weekend, which resulted in a woman being airlifted to hospital, has prompted a police appeal for witnesses to the crash.
Police were called out to reports of a white Fiat Panda colliding with a white Volkswagen Caddy van in Yeldham Road at about 12.15pm on Saturday, December 2.
A woman aged in her 50s, who was the driver of the Fiat, was transported via air ambulance to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge with life-changing injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a man, sustained no injuries.
The road was closed temporarily while the vehicles were recovered, and it re-opened that day.
Anybody who witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to call PC Rob Cleal at Stanway RPU on 101.
