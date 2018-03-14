Woman seriously injured after being thrown from horse in Monks Eleigh

A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from the horse she was riding in Monks Eleigh on Monday.

The Magpas Air Ambulance was called out to treat the woman, who is aged in her 30s, after she was hurt at a rural location, near Lavenham, with a Magpas doctor and paramedic arriving on the scene at approximately 12.32pm.

Assisted by the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) paramedics and Suffolk Police, the medical team assessed the patient, who had sustained a severe head injury, before placing her in a medically-induced coma to protect her injuries.

The woman was then transported by land ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where she was described as being in a serious but stable condition.