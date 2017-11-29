Wickham St Paul vets give £10,000 boost to three charities

A veterinary business has raised more than £10,000 to give away to three charities.

Representatives from Essex Air Ambulance, St Nicholas Hospice Care and Danaher Animal Home gathered on Tuesday to receive the proceeds from a charity ball run by Catley Cross Veterinary Clinic, in Wickham St Paul, near Halstead.

It was organised by Avril Lees, Leila Irving and Becky Nott.

Leila said: “Our total of £10,311 exceeded all our expectations, leaving us all delighted to be able to donate such a considerable amount to charities close to our hearts.

“We raised money from donations, ticket sales, a raffle and an auction, which were all held on the night. All prizes for the raffle and auction were donated by clients or local businesses and some of the great prizes included a two-week stay for eight people at a villa in Cyprus, a 10-day stay on the Isle of Mull, and a champagne flight over Essex and Suffolk.”

More than 350 guests attended the October ball, the brainchild of practice manager Avril, who retires in April.