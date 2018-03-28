Wattisham and Honington personnel to flank Royal wedding route

Army and RAF personnel from Wattisham and Honington will be among 250 members of the military taking part in the Royal wedding on May 19.

The Ministry of Defence announced today that personnel from 3 Regiment Army Air Corps at Wattisham, with whom Prince Harry served as an Apache Pilot in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, with 662 Squadron, will be among the units lining the route when he marries Meghan Markle at Windsor.

Prince Harry presented the new colour at RAF Honington last July. Picture: Ian Burt

They will be alongside RAF Regiment personnel from RAF Honington, of which Prince Harry is Honorary Air Commandant.

Members of the Household Cavalry will form a staircase party at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, as part of the wedding and the State Trumpeters and a Captain’s Escort from the Household Cavalry will also provide ceremonial support.

Prince Harry joined The Blues and Royals in April 2016 and served with the Household Cavalry Regiment, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan and rising to the rank of Captain.

Other units lining the streets are Royal Gurkha Rifles with whom he also served in Afghanistan, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving of which he is Commodore-in-Chief, and the Royal Marines of whom he is Captain General.