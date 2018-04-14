Waitrose in Sudbury to trial scheme to reduce use of disposable plastics

Waitrose in Sudbury is set to stop giving disposable cups to its customers, as the supermarket chain launches a new sustainability scheme.

The store in Station Road is one of several stores to participate in the trial of a new initiative designed to help cut down on the chain’s use of disposable plastics.

The trial, which is set to begin on Monday, April 30, will be followed by a phased rollout of the scheme around the UK.

Tor Harris, Waitrose’s head of sustainability, said: “We realise this is a major change, but we believe removing all takeaway disposable cups is the right thing to do for our business and are confident the majority of customers will support the environmental benefits.

“It underlines our commitment to plastic and packaging reduction and our aim is to deliver this as quickly as possible.”