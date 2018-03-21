Volunteers needed at sight loss support group in Sudbury

A charity which provides support for people affected by a serious eye condition is appealing for volunteers to join its help group.

The Macular Society funds research into treatment into macular degeneration, which can result in the loss of vision.

Volunteers are needed to organise the Sudbury support group’s monthly meetings, which are held in Sudbury Library, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Volunteers are also required to help with general tasks, including booking guest speakers to attend meetings.

“The peer support offered by the groups is absolutely vital,” said Macular Society regional manager Colin Daniels.

“It’s incredibly reassuring for people to know that there are others who truly understand their situation.

“With more than 200 people in the UK being diagnosed with macular disease every day, the existence of our support groups has never been more important.

“If you have some free time and would be willing to help out once a month, either by helping to organise the meetings or assisting in some other way, we would love to hear from you.

“We will also be available to support our volunteers as they learn their new roles and provide any guidance they need going forward.”

The most common type of macular disease is age-related macular degeneration, which is affecting more and more people as life expectancy rises.

For more information, call Mr Daniels on 01603 937449 or email colin.daniels@macularsociety.org.