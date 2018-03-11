Veterans share stories at inaugural Sudbury Armed Forces Breakfast Club meeting

Former veterans enjoyed a hearty breakfast for their first club meeting in Sudbury last weekend.

Howard Hughes, 34, of York Road, organised the Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club at The Grover and Allen pub, after learning about the nationwide initiative.

Mr Hughes was based at Merville Barracks in Colchester, where he served in the Army for nine years. Originally from Cumbria, he joined in 2000 and left in 2009.

For some members, the breakfast club provided an opportunity to meet new people, while swapping personal experiences.

“If they live on their own, it helps them to get out of the house and meet new people,” said Mr Hughes.

The former veterans had previously served in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Mr Hughes said the group would welcome more veterans to its next meeting in the same pub, on Saturday, April 7, at 10am.

For more information, email Mr Hughes at sudburyafvbc@gmail.com.