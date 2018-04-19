Velvet and Cambridge Independent win top UK awards

Velvet magazine has been named the best in the UK.

Velvet won the Regional Supplement/Magazine of the Year, following its recent expansion and revamp in A4 format at the national NewsAwards 2018 last night.

Our sister title, the Cambridge Independent has won the title of Weekly Newspaper of the Year.

It is the second year running that the Iliffe Media newspaper has scooped the accolade, having won it in 2017 just months after launching in September 2016.

The prestigious awards, announced at a ceremony in London last night, were attended by hundreds of leading national and international media professionals.

More than 1,000 nominations were pored over by a team of 24 judges to determine the winners.

Velvet magazine, which was joint winner with Bury & West Suffolk magazine, was praised as a “vibrant magazine, packed full of well-written content” that “looks and feels like a premium product” and “knows its target audience”.

They added: “One judge said that Velvet’s print was quite exceptional.”

Velvet's Executive Editor Barry Peters said: "This award is testament to the great team working on the magazine, from writers and contributors through to the advertisement executives and designers. The award reinforces Velvet's position as the leading, quality glossy magazine across Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Cambridge. The support of Iliffe in encouraging innovation has been vindicated while the support from all our advertisers and readers cannot be under-estimated."