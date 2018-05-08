UPDATE: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Leavenheath collision

A motorcyclist sustained severe injuries following a serious collision between his bike and a car in Leavenheath last week.

Police were called out on Thursday, May 3, at approximately 1.35pm, after reports of a crash occurring on a stretch of the A134.

The motorbike rider, a man aged in his 40s, suffered head, spine and neck injuries.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, where he is in a critical condition.

The road between Stoke Road in Leavenheath and Bear Lane in Nayland was temporarily shut, with traffic being diverted through Stoke-by-Nayland, while police and ambulance services attended the scene.

Anybody who witnessed the incident is being urged to contact the Suffolk Constabulary Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting the incident reference code CAD 189 of May 3.