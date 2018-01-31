UPDATE: Cordon lifted in Sudbury after suspect package removed

The police cordon around Sudbury town centre has been lifted, after a suspicious package found in Market Hill was removed.

Emergency services received reports shortly after 1.10pm this afternoon that a suspect package had been discovered in a rucksack at Barclays Bank.

The building was evacuated and Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers were called out to the scene.

Following careful examination, the object was found to be safe to remove, and it will now be transported to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed the circumstances surrounding the incident will continue to be investigated.

Superintendent Kerry Cutler said: “Steps to evacuate the area were taken in the interests of public safety and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding during the course of the afternoon.

“Police enquiries into this incident continue and we are appealing for anyone with information to call us.”

If you have information, contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting the incident reference code CAD 153 of January 31, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.