Two people hospitalised after car collides with Sudbury home

Two people sustained minor injuries after a vehicle collided with a property in Sudbury earlier today.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call shortly before 10.40am, which reported that a car had crashed into a house in Clermont Avenue.

An ambulance crew, a rapid response vehicle, and a unit from the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) subsequently attended the scene, where two people had been injured as a result of the incident.

The medics in attendance administered treatment to a woman with a neck injury and a man suffering from chest pain.

Both of them were transported to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds to receive further care.

A spokesman for the EEAST confirmed that neither patient’s condition is believed to be life-threatening.