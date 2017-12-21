Two people charged in connection with three burglaries in Halstead

Two people have been charged in connection with three burglaries, which took place in Halstead over the course of December.

Christopher Raymond, 53, of no fixed address, was charged by Essex Police with one count of burglary on Monday, December 18, and is due to appear for a hearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 30.

He was initially arrested in Church Street, Bocking, on Sunday, December 17 at 7.50pm, in connection with an incident on Monday, December 4 between 8am and 5.15pm, which resulted in the theft of jewellery worth a four-figure sum.

A 17-year-old boy from Halstead, who has not been named for legal reasons, was also charged on Wednesday, December 20, for two burglaries, handling stolen goods and theft.

The boy was arrested on Wednesday, December 20, in connection with a burglary that took place Chapel Hill on Wednesday, November 22, and another incident which occurred in Tidings Hill on Saturday, December 2.

He appeared at Chelmsford Youth Court on Thursday, December 21.

Detective Inspector Rob Kirby, of Braintree CID, said: “We are carrying out targeted patrols at specific times of the day to reduce burglaries in the area and we have seen some recent successes.

“With Christmas fast approaching it’s vital that residents help us in cutting burglaries by securing their homes.

“One in ten burglaries are committed through an open or unlocked door or window.

“There are simple steps you can take to keep your home safe. Visit www.essex.police.uk/secure.”

Anybody who needs to report a burglary should call 999 in the event of an emergency situation, or contact 101 if it is not an emergency situation.

Alternatively, you can report an incident online by going to www.essex.police.uk, or by getting in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.