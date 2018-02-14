Two arrests in connection with Suffolk ram raids

Two people have been arrested in connection with a series of convenience store ram raids across Suffolk.

The arrests relate to five attempted ram raids targeting cash machines between December 2017 and January 2018 at Co-ops in The Street, Rickinghall, on December 5, and The Drift, Great Cornard, on December 6, The Co-op Village Shop in High Street, Lavenham on December 21, McColl’s in High Road, Trimley St Martin, on January 8 and The Co-operative Food store in High Street, Lavenham, on January 9.

A 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, from the Maldon area of Essex, were arrested yesterday on suspicion of burglary by detectives investigating the raids. They have been released under investigation pending further enquires.