Tributes paid to top snooker referee and long-time Sudbury postal worker

A Royal Navy veteran, long-serving postal worker and snooker referee, who officiated some of the top professionals in the game, has died at the age of 86.

Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to long-time Sudbury resident Kaye Raymond, who died on Saturday, November 25, at a service at Sudbury Cemetery next Monday at 2pm.

Mr Raymond spent more than three decades working for the Post Office, and he helped to found the Sudbury Snooker League in 1970, which is still going to this day.

He also qualified as a referee and went on to regularly officiate at professional matches, becoming well-known to many of the world’s leading players.

Born in Brundon, Mr Raymond trained as a loom mechanic, before he was called up for National Service in 1948. He spent nine years in the Royal Navy.

After being discharged in 1957, he joined the Post Office, where he enjoyed a 31-year career.

Throughout his life, he pursued his passion in snooker, rising to the highest grade as an official.

His friend Ray Fradley said: “I have known him since the 1980s through our common interest in snooker. He was knowledgeable and very keen on detail, which made him such a good referee.

“I think, having done National Service, he could play every game imaginable. He just liked a challenge and was very competitive. He put his heart and soul into everything he did.”

In addition to his refereeing, which included overseeing the UK Amateur Championship final, Mr Raymond ran the Post Office National Snooker Championship, and organised the Suffolk Free Press annual snooker tournament alongside ex-sports editor Alan Crumpton.

He was also involved with the Sudbury Institute Bridge Club, and frequently played with groups in Sudbury, Clare and Alphamstone.