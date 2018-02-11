Tributes paid to long-time Sudbury businessman and preacher David Cackett

A well-known Sudbury church leader, businessman and Suffolk Free Press contributor, who was an active figure in town life for many decades, has died.

Tributes have been paid to long-time Sudbury resident David Cackett, following his death at the age of 86.

Mr Cackett was widely known locally for running a gentlemen’s hairdressing salon, most recently known by the name of Hy-Line, in Cross Street and then Kings Street, between 1955 and 1983.

After this, he set up and ran Sudbury Training Services, a youth training company, for seven years on behalf of the chamber of commerce, where he also served as president and secretary.

A devout Christian from a young age, Mr Cackett was also an active preacher and leading member of the Suffolk Road Church, serving as the superintendent at the Sunday school for many years, and he was a founding member of Sudbury’s Churches Together organisation.

His son-in-law, Andrew Dixey, who was also a partner in running the hairdressing business, said: “David had continued to preach all his life and was very much involved with the leadership of Suffolk Road Church.

“David continued to struggle with his health and the frustration that it brought. This included long stays in hospital, but his faith remained as strong to the very end.”

Mr Cackett moved with his family from West Bergholt to London at the outbreak of the Second World War in 1939, but had to move again soon after due to the area being badly bombed.

They relocated to Sudbury in 1944, where Mr Cackett’s father opened a hairdressing business, which he started working at in 1946, and would eventually follow in his father’s footsteps by starting his own salon.

At the age of 16, he began preaching, and while attending Suffolk Road Church, he met Helen Micklewright, whom he married in 1953 and had with her a family of four daughters, Anita, Julia, Gwyneth and Elizabeth.

Additionally, he was the founding chairman of the Counties Evangelical Regional Fellowship and a long-time member of the Gideons International branch in West Suffolk.

In later life, he had to give up much of his Christian service and his work in business, due to his own illness and to care for his wife, who died in 2011.

Mr Cackett organised the Weekend Thought column in the Suffolk Free Press for more than 30 years.

Fellow contributor Jan Rogers said: “Knowing David, a man of God and of great integrity for the last 35 years, has been a great privilege.

“David had faithfully got writers for the Weekend Thought for many years and, because of illness, it was given to me since March of 2014. I count it a privilege to carry on being able to do this.”