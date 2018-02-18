Tributes paid to Brent Eleigh community stalwart and former council chairman

A Suffolk businessman and former parish council chairman, who died earlier this month, has been remembered as a devoted community member who worked tirelessly behind the scenes for the benefit of his village.

Adam Waller died at St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich on Saturday, February 3, aged 71, following a long illness.

A Brent Eleigh resident for decades, Mr Waller was well-known in the village for his many years of service on the parish council, including a spell as chairman, and his support of St Mary’s Church, along with his wife Ann.

The couple helped to raise approximately £150,000 for church funds through various events, including the village’s popular annual tennis tournament.

Originally from the Buckhurst Hill area, Mr Waller ventured into Suffolk and founded a haulage service, Waller Transport Ltd, in 1974, which now has locations in Ipswich, Hull and Liverpool, and was actively involved in its operations for more than 40 years, remaining as company chairman until he fell ill in August.

Darryn Flynn, his son-in-law and the current managing director at Waller Transport Ltd, told the Free Press: “His moral compass never deviated. He was the same in a board meeting with 10 board members as he was at home.

“He was on the even keel all the time. He knew who he was and what he wanted from life and he stuck to that.

“He and his wife were heavily involved in the community. They were very generous with everything they did. Nothing was too much trouble and it was all about other people.

“I have never met a man like him in business. He completely believed in treating people fairly and looking after staff, to the extent where he looked after staff before himself.

“We are a small company and have fantastic staff retention. People stayed because they enjoyed working for Adam.

“We had lots of emails and cards from clients that said what a true gentleman he was.”

Derek McBride, churchwarden for Brent Eleigh, who knew and worked with Mr Waller since the mid-1990s, said: “He was quiet and fairly reserved, but he was a great friend when you got to know him.

“He had a great sense of community spirit. He was very generous with his resources and he even let people from the village use his swimming pool.

“He was more of a behind-the-scenes person, apart from when he became chairman of the council.

“He came in at a timely moment and used his business acumen to sort things out. He did a stellar job.”

Mr Waller is survived by his daughter Laura, who is also a director at the haulage firm, his son Simon and two grandchildren.

The funeral for Mr Waller will take place in St Mary’s Church on Monday at 2.15pm, with a large number of mourners expected.