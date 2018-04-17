Tribute paid to man who died after collision in Halstead

The family of a young man, who lost his life after being struck by a car in Halstead earlier this month, have paid tribute to him as being “one in a million”.

Andrew Cheffins, 23, died on Sunday, April 1, after a car collided with him in Braintree Road, near to a building site and the area of road which currently has a speed restriction in place.

Police officers and the ambulance service attended after receiving reports about the incident at about 2.30am, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His sister Madelynn said in a statement: “Life has played one of the cruellest tricks imaginable.

“We have lost our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend in a tragic accident.

“Andrew was a beautiful, kind-hearted, gentle soul who would do anything for his family and friends.

“Andrew was truly unique, literally one in a million, with some weird, yet wonderful ways, but we wouldn’t have wanted him any other way.

“Words can’t describe how much we’ll miss him.”

The road was temporarily shut to traffic, while the forensic recovery of a white Volkswagen Up van was carried out. It later reopened at about 10am.

Essex Police confirmed that inquiries into the incident are ongoing, and it is keen for information about Andrew’s movements on March 31 and April 1.

Sergeant Adam High, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts and condolences go to the family.

“Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the collision and we are keen to speak to witnesses or anyone who was in the area at that time.”

If you can help the investigation, call 101.