Top indie acts added to line-up of returning LeeStock Festival in Long Melford

Indie rock bands The Pigeon Detectives and The Rifles are the latest acts confirmed to perform at this year’s LeeStock music festival.

The artists join a string of headline acts scheduled for the two-day festival, which returns to the grounds of Melford Hall in May.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual event in Long Melford, as it enters its 12 year on May 26 and May 27.

The event is held in memory of Lee Dunford, who died, aged 21, from Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2006.

Proceeds from the festival are donated each year to the Willow Foundation, which provides days out for young adults suffering with life-threatening conditions. The charity supported Mr Dunford and his family during his treatment.

Platinum-selling band The Pigeon Detectives, who will be performing over the weekend, reached the top five in the album charts and have had a string of top 40 hits.

The band are a crowd favourite at renowned festivals, including Glastonbury .

Last year, they staged a UK tour to celebrate their 10th anniversary of debut album, Wait for Me, while promoting its new deluxe edition.

They will be joined by The Rifles, a five-piece band who have had four albums in the top 40 UK charts.

Headline acts performing during Saturday’s session include Welsh rockers Feeder.

The band, whose career has spanned two decades, have released 10 albums and 40 singles.

They won two Kerrang! awards for Best British Live Act and Best British Band.

Other performers include Reef, whose most successful song Place Your Hands reached number six in the UK singles chart.

Alternative rock band Republica, fronted by singer Saffron, will perform during the Sunday session.

The three-piece band, which dominated the charts in the 1990s, have sold over three million albums.

They returned to the music scene in 2013 and embarked on a UK tour the following year as support acts for The Boomtown Rats.

Their single Ready to Go went to number one in 18 countries.

Organiser Edd Keogh said: “More great music for LeeStock this year with the addition of two big festival favourites and much more still to come.

“The tickets have been flying since we announced the headliners and we’re expecting to sell out in record time.”

To buy tickets, go online to www.leestock.org.