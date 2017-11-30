Three-day Christmas fair arrives in Lavenham tomorrow

Lavenham will be covered with festive cheer when the three-day winter wonderland arrives tomorrow.

The annual Christmas event kicks off with a festive fair in the Market Place, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, with a range of stalls offering novelty gifts, along with a line up of attractions to suit all ages.

“The weekend Christmas fair is a highlight of the village”

Santa Claus will turn on the Christmas tree lights at 5.30pm, while visitors will also have the chance to meet him over the weekend in a magical grotto.

The fairground big wheel returns for another year, offering a bird’s eye view across the medieval village.

Shops will stay open for longer, while stalls selling luxury gifts, including crafts and clothes, will be available in marquees and inside the historic Lavenham Guildhall.

Visitors will have the chance to have a close encounter with birds of prey at the Lavenham Falconry display on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors are invited to join actors in dressing up in Dickensian costumes who will be meeting visitors while walking through the village.

“The weekend Christmas fair is a highlight of the village, with Lavenham getting into the festive spirit for both villagers and tourists alike,” said Lesley Thompson, a member from the organising committee.

“A lot of hard work goes into the three-day event, but it is the perfect way to start Christmas even earlier this year.”

A line-up of musical acts to spread the Christmas spirit will showcase throughout the weekend, including The Long Melford Silver Street Band, The Lavenham Contemporary Choir and The D’Ukes Ukelele Band, as well as some traditional carols.

The Salvation Army will also be raising funds with its annual Christmas Tree Festival.

A village lantern walk will take place on Saturday afternoon, from 4pm, while guides dressed in traditional costumes share old festive tales.

The tour finishes at 6pm with mulled wine and mince pies at the Swan Hotel.

Saturday’s event runs from 11am to 5pm, while Sunday runs from 11am to 4pm.

For more information, go to www.discoverlavenham.com or www.facebook.com/LavenhamChristmasFair.