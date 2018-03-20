Three arrested after burglary at Great Cornard Co-op

Three people have been arrested following an overnight burglary at the Co-op in Great Cornard earlier this week.

The incident occurred at 12.40am on the morning of Monday, March 19, when the offenders gained entry to the Co-op in Canhams Road by forcing open the front doors, before stealing a quantity of cigarettes from inside.

They then left the scene in a dark grey Audi, driving in the direction of the Essex border.

A short time before this, an almost identical burglary took place at another convenience store elsewhere in Suffolk.

The Norfolk House Store located in Thelnetham Road, Hopton, was broken into at approximately 11.20pm on Sunday, March 18, after a window was smashed with what is thought to have been a sledgehammer, at which point the perpetrators stole an amount of cigarettes.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police says a potential link between the two burglaries has not been ruled out.

In both cases, officers arrived at the respective premises within a matter of minutes, but the suspects had already fled the area.

However, at about 1.30am on Monday, Essex Police officers had cause to pull over a vehicle in Bridge Street, Great Bardfield, near to Braintree.

They subsequently arrested three men, on behalf of Suffolk Constabulary, on suspicion of burglary, in connection with the Great Cornard break-in.

The three suspects, a 36-year-old and a 24-year-old from the Basildon area, and a 21-year-old man from Chelmsford, were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Anybody who witnessed these incidents should get in touch with West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station by telephoning 101, quoting the incident reference code 14869/18.