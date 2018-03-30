Thomas Gainsborough School students race to £1,000 total for Sport Relief

Students at Thomas Gainsborough School in Sudbury staged a series of fundraising events in aid of Sport Relief last week.

Pupils swapped their uniforms for red clothes, while others took part in a mile-long run on Friday.

Staff joined in by competing in a netball match.

So far, the various events have raised £1,000 for the cause, with further donations still coming in.

Ross Myhill, head of PE, said: “Students at Thomas Gainsborough School are always showing their charitable spirit and we were delighted with the enthusiasm shown towards our Sport Relief activities.

“We would like to thank everyone who organised and took part in events.”

In Great Cornard, pupils at Wells Hall Primary School took on a mile-long run at Cornard Dynamos Football Club. To coincide with promoting fitness, the Daily Mile scheme was launched to encourage children to either walk, jog or run a mile each day.