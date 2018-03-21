Thieves with sledgehammers and axe target Co-op in Clare

Thieves targeted the Co-op in Clare in the early hours of this morning - the latest in a sequence of overnight burglaries in the region.

Police officers were called out to the shop on Market Hill at 12.40am, following reports of a number of suspects using sledgehammers and an axe to break into the store.

The offenders subsequently made off with numerous stolen goods, fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured Audi.

Anybody with information about this crime is urged to contact Suffolk Police by telephoning 101, quoting incident reference number 3 of March 21, 2018.

This comes just soon after three people were arrested following a similar incident at the Co-op in Canhams Road, Great Cornard early on Monday morning, where a quantity of cigarettes were stolen.