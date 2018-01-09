Ten-year-old boy accosted and assaulted in Halstead

A young child was accosted and assaulted in Halstead yesterday morning, resulting in an Essex Police appeal for information to help catch his attacker.

The victim, a ten-year-old boy, was walking along Mill Bridge at approximately 8.30am on Monday, January 8, when a vehicle described as a black Ford Focus Estate, which was missing its front registration plate, approached and pulled up behind him.

A man then stepped out of the car, before grabbing the boy’s backpack and attempting to pull him back towards the vehicle.

The boy managed to get free and run to safety.

He was not hurt in the incident, but was understandably shaken by what had happened.

The car was subsequently witnessed driving into the Weavers Court industrial area.

The perpetrator has been described by the victim as being black, of a muscly build and aged somewhere in his mid-30s.

The man had very short dark hair, glasses and blue eyes.

He was wearing a black jumper, black trousers and black shoes.

Sgt Matt Oaks, speaking on behalf of the Braintree local policing team, said: “This would have been very scary for the victim and we want to ensure parents are aware of the incident and reassure the community that extra officer patrols have been put in place.”

Anybody who saw a car matching the description in the area, who was in the vicinity of the incident at the times stated, or who has any information about what happened, should immediately get in contact with Braintree Police Station by telephoning 101, making sure to quote the crime reference number 42/3699/18.

Alternatively, you can anonymously get in touch with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or go online to their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.