Teenager from Clare to represent Suffolk at World Scout Jamboree in USA

A teenager from Clare will be jetting off to America to take part in a renowned scouting expedition next year.

Harvey Quick, 14, of Ashen Road, has been selected to join the Suffolk unit for the World Scout Jamboree, which will take place in West Virginia.

He has been a member of the 1st Clare Scout Group for seven years, and is now a young leader.

Harvey will join tens of thousands of scouts from across the globe during the 12-day adventure in July 2019, while gaining new life skills through a range of activities.

Being a scout has proved a useful distraction for Harvey, away from the pressures of a traditional educational setting.

“It’s an amazing achievement, because school has been quite difficult,” said his mother, Abigayle.

“Scouts has been excellent. He’s been able to use a lot of his skills and he is very hands on.”

To cover the cost of the trip, Harvey has to raise £3,850, and has been busy taking part in a number of fundraising activities.

To make a donation, go to www.gofundme.com/wsj-2019-harvey-quick.