Taste of Sudbury food festival awarded grant of almost £10,000

The Taste of Sudbury, a food and drink festival held in the town centre for the past six years, has won Lottery funding to put on more events.

The festival showcases local food producers and venues, and includes cookery shows and demonstrations. It attracted more than 7,000 visitors to the town last year.

The festival has received the boost from the National Lottery’s Awards for All grant.

Festival organiser Justine Paul said: “With this funding, we plan to put in place a number of fringe events in the week prior to the festival and include a fringe tent at the main event.

“The events will include a wild food forage, tours of an ice cream parlour and a brewery, a free-from baking workshop and a beekeeping workshop.

“We will also collaborate with local initiatives and allotment growers to encourage more people to grow their own food.”

She added: “We will be offering these groups a free stand at the event and a chance to promote the work that they do.”

This year’s festival takes place on Sunday, June 10, from 10am to 5pm, including 60 stalls on Market Hill and inside St Peter’s, with cooking demonstrations on stage from chefs and bakers.