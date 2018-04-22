Support for hedgehog conservation effort in Sudbury and Long Melford grows

The co-creator of a campaign to support Suffolk’s declining population of hedgehogs is urging more residents to get involved in the conservation effort, after releasing six animals back into the wild.

Long Melford and Alpheton parish and district councillor John Nunn set six hedgehogs free last week, after collaborating with Hundon Hedgehog Rescue, which is based near Clare, and raising the animals over the course of the last five months.

Mr Nunn, who is also co-founder of the Long Melford Heritage Centre, established a Facebook group with Sudbury resident Greg Bishop, founder of the Sudbury Litter Pickers Group, to raise awareness of the fall in hedgehog numbers, as well as encourage others to do their part.

The page, called Hedgehogs in Sudbury and Long Melford, has now grown to more than 200 members.

Mr Nunn told the Free Press: “It was about two years ago when I noticed on television that the national population of hedgehogs was in rapid decline.

“I just felt that I wanted to do my little bit to help the local population.

“I purchased two four-feet guinea pig cages and six individual wooden boxes. I then fostered six young hedgehogs that had previously been at Hundon Rescue.

“I am pleased to say all six hedgehogs have come through the winter and are in excellent health.

“I hope to continue it in the future. We will not get on top of this in one year. I would encourage people to get involved; I think there are a lot of kind hearted people out there.”

Mr Nunn also thanked all those who had supported his efforts with donations of food and those who have provided veterinary advice on caring for and overwintering hedgehogs.