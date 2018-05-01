Suffolk man who falsely claimed £28k in benefits given suspended jail term

A self-employed computer programmer from Preston St Mary, who submitted fraudulent claims to obtain more than £28,000 in benefit payments, has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Stephen Thorne, 57, of The Street, appeared on Thursday, April 26 for his sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court.

Thorne had failed to reveal that he was part owner of a property at Horsey in Norfolk, when he submitted claims so he could receive Job Seekers Allowance and Income Support.

Prosecuting, Russell Butcher told the court as a result of this deception, Thorne had wrongly been paid a total of £28,042 over a 10 year period, dating back to 2002.

The claims had never been genuine and were fraudulent from the outset, said Mr Butcher.

When Thorne was subsequently interviewed by officials from the Department of Work and Pensions back in late 2016, he made full admissions about what he had done.

Thorne told investigators: “It is a relief. I’ve been worried about it for a long time.”

He expressed considerable remorse and was co-operative.

Representing himself in court, Thorne told Judge David Goodin: “I’m ashamed of what I have done.”

Thorne told the court that the property in Norfolk had been jointly owned along with his late partner, but he would not be receiving her share of the proceeds when the property was sold.

He added: “I have no intention of ever doing anything wrong again.”

Thorne had previously pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation, in order to acquire a total of £13,555 in Income Support payments.

He also failed to disclose that he possessed assets when claiming £3,002 in Job Seekers Allowance, and he had obtained a money transfer of £11,484 from the DWP by deception.

Giving him a sentence totalling 12 months imprisonment, which has been suspended for 24 months, Judge Goodin, presiding, told Thorne: “This was a long period of dishonesty.

“It was fraudulent from the outset.”

In addition, he said Thorne would be required to participate in a 30-day rehabilitation activity programme, and also complete 150 hours of unpaid community work.

Judge Goodin also told Thorne that he will have to return to Ipswich Crown Court in July for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing, which is designed to try and recoup as much money as possible of what he gained from his offending.