Suffolk Highways says 6,500 potholes have been repaired in 2018

More than 6,500 potholes have been repaired in Suffolk since the start of the year, Suffolk County Council’s highways department announced this week.

The authority says it is continuing its “war on potholes”, with a further 950 repairs scheduled over the coming weeks and new measures being put in place to deal with the high volume of reported defects.

Approximately 9,500 potholes have been reported since January, double the number of reports received in the same period last year, which the council attributes to the severe weather over the winter.

A spokesman for the council said additional teams and resources are being deployed to help the repair effort and superior material is being used, while a new approach is being trialled, where areas with lots of potholes are blitzed and dealt with at the same time.

This comes after a pair of councillors from Long Melford voiced their frustration at the declining state of local roads, and called on the county council to improve the rate of repairs.

Last week, Richard Kemp and John Nunn told the Free Press that the county’s roads had never been in such a bad condition.

John Clements, the head of infrastructure management for Suffolk Highways, said: “We are continuing our war on potholes and are bringing together all available resources to manage incoming reports and get these defects assessed and, if necessary, repaired as soon as possible.

“It is important to understand that we can’t fix everything; what a customer perceives as a pothole might not be big enough for us to fix within the resources we have available. But we are doing everything we can and will continue to improve Suffolk’s roads.”

But Green Party councillor Robert Lindsay said this week’s announcement implied Suffolk Highways previously did not have enough of the proper material stocked and had been using substandard material.

He called on the council’s cabinet member for highways, Jane Storey, to answer why adequate stocks of the right material were not in place, whether holes repaired with the inferior material would be filled in again, and how much this would end up costing council taxpayers.