Sudbury youth centre seeking to raise £180k to safeguard building’s future

A youth centre in Sudbury is in a race against time to reach its fundraising target to buy the site it has been operating from for almost two decades.

Eden’s Project has provided a safe environment for thousands of young people over the past 18 years since leasing a site in Gainsborough’s Street.

Its landlord, Bill Yates, died last year, giving the charity first refusal on the site at a reduced commercial rate.

The charity, which is run by Epic Youth Clubs, has launched an online appeal in the hope of raising £180,000 by January.

The funds will cover the cost of buying and refurbishing both the youth centre and its neighbouring property, which Mr Yates also owned.

Stuart Ayling, senior youth worker, highlighted the key role of the centre.

“The purpose of the charity is to provide safe and enjoyable opportunities for young people,” he said.

“We want to give them opportunities so they don’t roam around the streets.”

Mr Ayling praised Mr Yates’ generosity, which had allowed it to lease the site for a reduced monthly rate of £300.

“He supported Eden’s Project since its inception and we only paid a peppercorn rate,” said Mr Ayling, adding that the latest offer would provide the centre with security.

“It would safeguard the future of the centre because the biggest threat would be losing the building.”

The neighbouring property is currently being leased to a number of businesses, which could provide an income for the charity if it is able to raise the necessary funds.

The centre provides a large lounge area for youngsters to socialise, a music and recording studio, meeting room, garden, hot food and a smoothie bar.

Organisers hope the community will support their fundraising efforts with donations, which would help to boost their chances of receiving grant funding,

“If we can raise a good amount of money from people and businesses, it would help to build a case when putting in an application to show the community is behind us,” said Mr Ayling.

A fundraising quiz is taking place in All Saints’ Church Hall on Saturday, May 12, at 7.30pm, with a £5 entry fee.