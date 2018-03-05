Sudbury vegan café looking for buyers to keep business going

Partners Linda Gregory and Mark Sutcliffe have built up a loyal customer base since opening vegan cafe Kind Cuisine two-and-a-half years ago.

Mark, who was born in Sudbury, and Linda, a former town councillor, wanted to raise awareness of a plant-based diet being kind to the environment, as well as its associated health benefits.

The business, in Friars Street, Sudbury, attracts customers from as far away as Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

But the couple have decided to move and are looking for a successor to take over the lease and, hopefully, carry on their work.

Linda said: “My health hasn’t been good and we’ve decided to move; we are selling the business on a leasehold basis.

“We’ve had some great reviews while we’ve been here and anyone who wants to take it on would be buying the goodwill of the business and the customer base.

“It’s all set up and ready to go as a cafe, and it even has the permission for a change of use from retail to a cafe in place.

“Saturday was our last day. We think it is a great opportunity for someone to step in and take it over as a going concern.”

Interested buyers can contact Natalie Inman at Intelligent Business Transfer on 0800 612 7718 or by emailing natalie.inman@intelligent.co.uk.