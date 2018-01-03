Sudbury Society in limbo as five committee members set to step down

A Sudbury civic group, which has supported the town for more than 40 years, says it will soon face “a time of crisis”, after key figures announced their intention to step down from the committee next year.

Five committee members at The Sudbury Society – a group that helps local conservation and co-ordinates responses to planning applications – will not seek election at their next annual general meeting in March.

They include chairman Lorna Hoey, vice-chairman Stephen Thorpe, events co-ordinator Rosemary Woodward, newsletter editor Patricia Thorpe and press officer Anne Grimshaw – although all five of them will remain part of the society.

The group is now calling on volunteers to come forward as a matter of urgency, explaining that, without people to fill these committee roles, the organisation could not continue.

Mrs Hoey, who has served as chairman for four years, said: “I have had a very busy but very enjoyable period of time as chairman, but, the longer you stay in a position like this, the greater the danger of becoming stale or repetitive in one’s thinking.

“I believe, therefore, that it is time for someone with fresh ideas and perhaps a new approach to take over.

“I have always been in favour of attracting younger people to the society and someone to lead it who has a strong and positive vision to meet the challenges ahead.

“What I must make clear is there is, and never has been, any animosity or any sense of ‘leaving a sinking ship’.

“It is simply that a number of us have decided, independently, to leave the committee at more or less the same time.

“The society’s membership has increased this year and its work has become more recognised, particularly during our Love Sudbury campaign and, although we feel it’s time to go, we are anxious that the work of the society should continue.

“I really hope people will take up these roles and build on our aims of conserving our heritage while trying to ensure the best planning decisions are made for Sudbury.”

For further information, go to www.sudburysociety.org.uk.