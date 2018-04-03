Sudbury shop joins environmental campaign to cut down use of plastic

Hand-made curry mix specialist Rafi’s Spicebox has joined an environmental campaign to cut out the use of plastic.

The family-run business in North Street, Sudbury, is inviting customers to bring in glass containers for purchases, rather than using plastic bags.

The shop has joined a campaign started by Friends of the Earth called plastic-free Friday.

Manager Chris Garnett said: “We’re encouraging our customers to bring in their own clean, empty mason jars, jam jars or any sort of lidded container for their curry packs to replace the plastic bags we normally use.

“Plastic-free Friday is about turning our attention to reducing our plastic waste to better understand the scale of our plastic consumption.”

“This doesn’t necessarily have to be on a Friday either – you can reduce your plastic waste any day of the week.”

The company, which has stores in Yorkshire and Newcastle, says it is phasing out its plastic bags in favour of recyclable paper bags. It donates the money it receives from the sale of bags to Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

The business is run by Kevin and Lee Fernandez, sons of the company’s founder, Indian cooking expert Rafi Fernandez, who died in 2013. She opened the Sudbury shop in 1989. Products are bought online all over the world.