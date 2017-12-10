Sudbury school sport moustaches to raise over £1,000 for Movember Foundation

Staff at a Sudbury secondary school grew temporary moustaches last month to raise awareness of life-threatening health issues.

Male staff at Ormiston Academy swapped their clean shaven appearance for bushy moustaches in aid of the Movember Foundation, which tackles the stigma attached to health issues, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.

Billy Herring, head of house at Ormiston Academy, who organised the fundraising event, wanted to raise awareness after his friend took his own life.

“I had a friend who took his own life, so I have tried to do what I can,” he said.

“It’s something that can affect everyone’s life in some shape or form.”

The annual fundraising event involves growing a moustache during the month of November to raise money for the charity.

Staff, who also took part three years ago, raised £1,212 last month.

Mr Herring said he wanted to help remove the stigma attached to men’s health.

He added: “I think it’s important to raise awareness because a lot of men don’t seem to be able to talk about these issues.”