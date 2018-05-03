Sudbury’s third annual business expo gets underway today

The third annual Sudbury Business Expo is taking place at AFC Sudbury’s football ground in Brundon Lane today.

More than 25 businesses will be showcasing their products and services, while a speed networking session has attracted more than 130 people.

Organiser Penny Wilby, from the business website thebestofSudbury, said: “We have some outstanding speakers.

“Our pre-registration numbers are higher than ever and we’ve had a lot of interest from delegates travelling from further afield, including Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, north Essex and Norfolk.

“Sudbury has some wonderful businesses and I’m looking forward to being able to show them off to visitors at the show.”

Sixth formers from Sudbury Ormiston Academy and Thomas Gainsborough School have been invited to speak to exhibitors and speakers before the event is officially opened by South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge at 4pm.

The free event runs until 7pm and features three seminars, including one run by author and business coach Mandie Holgate, who will be sharing her top five tips for dealing with the fears that impact on success.

The Sudbury Business Expo is sponsored by Wayman and Long Solicitors in Sudbury and Clare.